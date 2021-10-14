Can Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 6.17% YTD?

During the last session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares were 7.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CIG share is $2.74, that puts it down -1.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $4.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.25 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $2.69 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.91%, and it has moved by 4.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.01%. The short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.78, which implies an increase of 3.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.78 and $2.78 respectively. As a result, CIG is trading at a discount of -3.35% off the target high and -3.35% off the low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $218.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -3.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.12%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.27%, with the float percentage being 18.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53.83 million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $128.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.26 million shares, is of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 19.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $6.95 million.