Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Has Grown 26.42% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.29% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the APRN share is $12.35, that puts it down -35.12 from that peak though still a striking 61.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.52. The company’s market capitalization is $250.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. APRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) registered a 8.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.29% in intraday trading to $9.14 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.12%, and it has moved by 135.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.42%. The short interest in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 23.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, APRN is trading at a discount of -31.29% off the target high and -31.29% off the low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.60% this quarter and then jump 40.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.6 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 34.50% in 2021.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.53%, with the float percentage being 35.54%. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 4.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.