Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Surged 29.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the AVDL share is $10.80, that puts it down -6.19 from that peak though still a striking 51.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $584.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.36K shares over the past three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. AVDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $10.17 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.85%, and it has moved by 29.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.24%. The short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 3.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.15, which implies an increase of 43.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, AVDL is trading at a discount of -126.16% off the target high and -37.66% off the low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares have gone up 18.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,130.77% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.00% this quarter and then drop -89.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 95.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.19%, with the float percentage being 56.80%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $38.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.37 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.