As The Stock Rises By 24.28% Year-To-Date, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KR share is $47.99, that puts it down -21.46 from that peak though still a striking 23.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.35. The company’s market capitalization is $29.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.80 million shares over the past three months.

The Kroger Co. (KR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. KR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

The Kroger Co. (KR) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $39.51 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by -5.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.42%. The short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is 57.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.89, which implies an increase of 7.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, KR is trading at a discount of -29.08% off the target high and 13.95% off the low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kroger Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares have gone up 6.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.03% against 23.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.50% this quarter and then drop -19.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.13 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.9 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 60.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.92% per annum.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kroger Co. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.92%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.94%, with the float percentage being 87.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.07 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $735.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.59 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $525.16 million.