After Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Surges -200.0% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CYRN share is $1.75, that puts it down -250.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $40.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.42 million shares over the past three months.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.13% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.05%, and it has moved by -32.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.26%. The short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, CYRN is trading at a discount of -200.0% off the target high and -200.0% off the low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.77 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.11 million and $8.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% and then drop by -8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 12.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders own 5.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.52%, with the float percentage being 62.83%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.21 million shares (or 59.94% of all shares), a total value of $26.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13132.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10689.0 market value.