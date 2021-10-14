A Quick Glance At Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Stock: It Is up 65.14% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 124.70 Percent

During the last session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares were 2.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ADMP share is $2.34, that puts it down -114.68 from that peak though still a striking 65.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $162.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.92%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.92%. The short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 10.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, ADMP is trading at a discount of -37.61% off the target high and -37.61% off the low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares have gone up 47.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.94% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.47 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -23.30% in 2021.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.05%, with the float percentage being 11.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.31 million shares (or 4.24% of all shares), a total value of $6.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.