A -100.84% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

During the recent session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 1.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.05% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the BE share is $44.95, that puts it down -109.95 from that peak though still a striking 42.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) registered a -3.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.05% in intraday trading to $21.41 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.07%, and it has moved by 12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.25%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 16.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.43, which implies an increase of 27.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -100.84% off the target high and 1.91% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares have gone down -4.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.70% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.48 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $306.46 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $221.25 million and $249.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.10% and then jump by 22.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.80%. While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders own 3.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.59%, with the float percentage being 72.47%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.02 million shares (or 11.77% of all shares), a total value of $460.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $314.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $98.97 million.