YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.55B. YPF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -31.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.96 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.34% year-to-date, but still down -6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is -15.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $15.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -242.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.50 percent over the past six months and at a 81.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 131.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 billion and $2.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.61%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to increase by -136.20% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.39% per year for the next five years.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 14.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.59%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 184 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.96% of the shares, which is about 11.65 million shares worth $54.51 million.

Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with 1.89% or 7.42 million shares worth $34.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $11.31 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $7.07 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.