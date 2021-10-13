You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3273.00, and it changed around $25.67 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1651.49B. AMZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3773.08, offering almost -15.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2881.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.98% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 43 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $9.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3,325.75 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is -6.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4153.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $3775.00 and a high of $5000.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.57 percent over the past six months and at a 24.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 38 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $142.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.14 billion and $125.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 101.80%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.13% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.61% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 59.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.15%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 4,923 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 32.73 million shares worth $112.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.44% or 27.55 million shares worth $94.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.11 million shares worth $41.65 billion, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.9 million shares worth around $30.63 billion, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.