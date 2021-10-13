XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.35M. XSPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -126.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.93% since then. We note from XpresSpa Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Instantly XSPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is -17.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XSPA is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

XpresSpa Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen 0.00 percent over the past six months and at a 93.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 365.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XpresSpa Group Inc. to make $11.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,451.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.10%. XpresSpa Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

XSPA Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of XpresSpa Group Inc. shares, and 11.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.01%. XpresSpa Group Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $6.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.93% or 2.04 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $4.45 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.12 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.