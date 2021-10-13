XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 7.39 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.26, and it changed around -$1.77 or -4.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.48B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.08, offering almost -50.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.07% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

XP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.31 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.12% year-to-date, but still down -12.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -25.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $296.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $224.00 and a high of $375.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -966.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -535.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.05 percent over the past six months and at a 54.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $584.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $645 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $378.43 million and $440.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.50%.

XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.85% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.82% of XP Inc. shares, and 49.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.28%. XP Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.23% of the shares, which is about 46.2 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.15% or 23.22 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 11.28 million shares worth $491.19 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $192.77 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.