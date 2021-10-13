Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.63 million shares of the Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.56 or -33.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.17M. XIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -267.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -44.64% since then. We note from Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.34K.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Instantly XIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.09% year-to-date, but still down -34.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is -43.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XIN is forecast to be at a low of $7.16 and a high of $7.16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -539.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -539.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 8.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.88 per year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, and 3.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.86%. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $2.75 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.35% or 0.72 million shares worth $2.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.