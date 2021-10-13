VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.34, and it changed around -$0.52 or -5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.01M. VIH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.56, offering almost -141.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.89% since then. We note from VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) trade information

Instantly VIH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.20 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.18% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) is -2.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.78 day(s).

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) estimates and forecasts

VIH Dividends

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares, and 68.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.72%. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings stock is held by 59 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.42% of the shares, which is about 3.61 million shares worth $46.93 million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, with 13.57% or 2.81 million shares worth $36.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $21.64 million, making up 8.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $13.87 million, which represents about 5.15% of the total shares outstanding.