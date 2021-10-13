Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.92, and it changed around -$11.12 or -10.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.69B. TREX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.61, offering almost -24.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.09% since then. We note from Trex Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.89K.

Trex Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TREX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trex Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Instantly TREX has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 106.40 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.79% year-to-date, but still down -11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is -17.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TREX is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Trex Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.62 percent over the past six months and at a 32.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $325.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Trex Company Inc. to make $276.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $231.5 million and $228.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%. Trex Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Trex Company Inc. shares, and 97.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.69%. Trex Company Inc. stock is held by 621 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 11.91 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.11% or 10.51 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $333.16 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $340.23 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.