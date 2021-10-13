TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST): Decline Of -39.91% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.58, and it changed around -$0.45 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $625.77M. TMST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.35, offering almost -27.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.27% since then. We note from TimkenSteel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.31K.

TimkenSteel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

Instantly TMST has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.69 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 190.79% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is 0.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMST is forecast to be at a low of $16.60 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

TimkenSteel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.54 percent over the past six months and at a 365.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 286.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation to make $320.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $205.9 million and $211.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.30%.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.40% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares, and 72.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.31%. TimkenSteel Corporation stock is held by 202 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.81% of the shares, which is about 6.77 million shares worth $79.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.10% or 3.25 million shares worth $38.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $38.41 million, making up 5.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $12.7 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.