The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $384.78, and it changed around -$1.75 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.57B. GS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $420.76, offering almost -9.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $185.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.79% since then. We note from The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended GS as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $9.67 for the current quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) trade information

Instantly GS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 397.85 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is -5.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $430.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GS is forecast to be at a low of $330.00 and a high of $520.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) estimates and forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.26 percent over the past six months and at a 115.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to make $11.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.78 billion and $11.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.00% per year for the next five years.

GS Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 12 and October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.61 per year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, and 72.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is held by 2,187 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 26.14 million shares worth $9.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.84% or 23.05 million shares worth $8.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.6 million shares worth $3.64 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $2.68 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.