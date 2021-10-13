Stock Performance And Outlook Of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)

In today’s recent session, 10.24 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.75M. NRBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.61, offering almost -286.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.61% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.95% year-to-date, but still down -16.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -53.18% down in the 30-day period.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.06 percent over the past six months and at a 11.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.70%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.29% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 30.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.68%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.14% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $1.59 million.

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC, with 0.26% or 57425.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $1.36 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 47464.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.