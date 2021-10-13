Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $156.32, and it changed around -$2.33 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.42B. SWKS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.00, offering almost -30.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $134.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.1% since then. We note from Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended SWKS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skyworks Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

Instantly SWKS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 165.36 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is -12.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWKS is forecast to be at a low of $165.00 and a high of $255.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

Skyworks Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.54 percent over the past six months and at a 69.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.88% per year for the next five years.

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, and 76.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.10%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock is held by 1,359 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.73% of the shares, which is about 17.72 million shares worth $3.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.21% or 15.22 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $894.42 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $704.84 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.