Shares Of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Could Show A Loss Of -78.1%

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.18, and it changed around -$0.67 or -1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.38B. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.55, offering almost -66.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.14% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.54 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.11% year-to-date, but still down -11.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -16.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.33 percent over the past six months and at a -18.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 169.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $199.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. to make $198.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.40%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.00% per year for the next five years.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 89.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.02%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 24.18% of the shares, which is about 27.65 million shares worth $985.32 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.49% or 9.7 million shares worth $345.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.67 million shares worth $103.76 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $75.68 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.