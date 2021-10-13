Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.62 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.15 or 4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -65.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.55% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.52 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.37 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 284.26% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -12.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.02 percent over the past six months and at a -53.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc. to make $4.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.20%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.35% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, and 29.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.61%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 26.22 million shares worth $100.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.66% or 16.28 million shares worth $62.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.47 million shares worth $36.37 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.68 million shares worth around $17.63 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.