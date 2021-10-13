Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.53, and it changed around $0.36 or 5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. SAND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.31, offering almost -42.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.54% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.52 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.95% year-to-date, but still up 9.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is -4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.94 percent over the past six months and at a 41.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to make $19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.37%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, and 51.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.23%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.00% of the shares, which is about 21.44 million shares worth $169.14 million.

Great-West Life Assurance Company, with 2.96% or 5.77 million shares worth $45.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.09 million shares worth $79.61 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.85 million shares worth around $77.76 million, which represents about 5.06% of the total shares outstanding.