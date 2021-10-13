Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.89, and it changed around -$1.45 or -7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. RSKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.48, offering almost -126.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.72, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.64% since then. We note from Riskified Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.47K.

Riskified Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RSKD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riskified Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.49 for the current quarter.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.15 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.19% year-to-date, but still down -12.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is -28.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSKD is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Riskified Ltd. to make $50.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.79% of Riskified Ltd. shares, and 57.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.03%.