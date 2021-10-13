Risk-Taking Investors May Find Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.50, and it changed around $0.52 or 2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. ZUO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.65, offering almost -0.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.89% since then. We note from Zuora Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 822.42K.

Zuora Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZUO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zuora Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Instantly ZUO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.66 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.07% year-to-date, but still up 10.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is 8.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZUO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Zuora Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.04 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Zuora Inc. to make $87.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.00%.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 06.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Zuora Inc. shares, and 66.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.48%. Zuora Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 9.45 million shares worth $131.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.05% or 7.76 million shares worth $108.1 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $37.73 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $37.05 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.