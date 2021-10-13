Risk-Takers Will Like Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ).

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.03, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.42B. CNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.49, offering almost -3.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.1% since then. We note from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNQ as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Instantly CNQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.49 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.44% year-to-date, but still up 2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is 15.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNQ is forecast to be at a low of $35.26 and a high of $62.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.44 percent over the past six months and at a 995.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 145.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited to make $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.87 billion and $2.92 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.80%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings are expected to increase by -108.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.90% per year for the next five years.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.47. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.87 per year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, and 75.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.09%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock is held by 633 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 126.24 million shares worth $4.58 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 6.90% or 81.81 million shares worth $2.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 57.25 million shares worth $2.08 billion, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 28.1 million shares worth around $1.02 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.