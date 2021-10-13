Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PPGH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PPGH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.31M. PPGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -2.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.94% since then. We note from Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 208.33K.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PPGH) trade information

Instantly PPGH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.88 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.80% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PPGH) is 1.54% up in the 30-day period.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. (PPGH) estimates and forecasts

PPGH Dividends

Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PPGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Poema Global Holdings Corp. shares, and 63.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.40%. Poema Global Holdings Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with RP Investment Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $16.96 million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with 5.07% or 1.75 million shares worth $16.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 23438.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 8866.0 shares worth around $85734.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.