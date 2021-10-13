NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Shares Could Drop Up To -22.14%

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.38, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.80B. NLOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.92, offering almost -13.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.16% since then. We note from NortonLifeLock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NLOK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Instantly NLOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.04 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is -4.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLOK is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $695.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. to make $699.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.50% per year for the next five years.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.57 per year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, and 100.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is held by 857 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.79% of the shares, which is about 68.56 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.87% or 63.17 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 26.65 million shares worth $725.31 million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 21.88 million shares worth around $595.51 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.