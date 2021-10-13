Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.6 million shares of the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.63, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.01B. NLSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -44.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.16% since then. We note from Nielsen Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NLSN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Instantly NLSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.03 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is -3.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSN is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Nielsen Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.47 percent over the past six months and at a -4.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $870.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc to make $897.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.52 billion and $1.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.00%. Nielsen Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 98.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.85 per year.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares, and 103.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.98%. Nielsen Holdings plc stock is held by 498 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.57% of the shares, which is about 45.11 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Windacre Partnership LLC, with 9.81% or 35.21 million shares worth $868.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 11.1 million shares worth $263.02 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $249.91 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.