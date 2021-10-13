Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.99, and it changed around -$2.95 or -3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.93B. MNST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.89, offering almost -17.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.22% since then. We note from Monster Beverage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Monster Beverage Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MNST as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Instantly MNST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.43 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.91% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is -7.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNST is forecast to be at a low of $92.00 and a high of $118.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Monster Beverage Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.24 percent over the past six months and at a 10.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Monster Beverage Corporation to make $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. Monster Beverage Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 30.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.84% per year for the next five years.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares, and 65.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.94%. Monster Beverage Corporation stock is held by 1,084 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 30.25 million shares worth $2.76 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.52% or 29.17 million shares worth $2.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.45 million shares worth $954.96 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.68 million shares worth around $701.84 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.