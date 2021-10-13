MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.66, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. MFA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.90, offering almost -5.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.92% since then. We note from MFA Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

MFA Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MFA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MFA Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

Instantly MFA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.54% year-to-date, but still up 0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MFA is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $5.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

MFA Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.93 percent over the past six months and at a 134.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MFA Financial Inc. to make $45.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.77 million and $19.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 133.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.70%.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 7.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.15 per year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of MFA Financial Inc. shares, and 63.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.14%. MFA Financial Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 42.55 million shares worth $195.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.49% or 41.84 million shares worth $192.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 22.55 million shares worth $103.52 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.55 million shares worth around $57.63 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.