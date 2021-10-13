Let’s Talk About How Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.78M. TK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -20.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.72% since then. We note from Teekay Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.02K.

Teekay Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teekay Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Instantly TK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.81 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.26% year-to-date, but still down -7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is -1.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TK is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.30%. Teekay Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 73.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.49% of Teekay Corporation shares, and 32.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.64%. Teekay Corporation stock is held by 120 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 3.84 million shares worth $14.29 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.27% or 2.3 million shares worth $8.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $4.8 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $2.13 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.