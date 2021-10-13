Let’s Get Started On The United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Stock Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
Let's Get Started On The United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.46, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.89B. UPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.59, offering almost -21.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from United Parcel Service Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended UPS as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Instantly UPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 184.50 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.07% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is -6.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $220.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPS is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

United Parcel Service Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.28 percent over the past six months and at a 35.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect United Parcel Service Inc. to make $26.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.24 billion and $24.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.00%. United Parcel Service Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.89% per year for the next five years.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.99 per year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares, and 70.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.29%. United Parcel Service Inc. stock is held by 2,524 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 63.49 million shares worth $13.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.24% or 52.71 million shares worth $10.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 20.43 million shares worth $4.25 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.02 million shares worth around $3.12 billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.

E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Drones are the future, and we have some promising drone stocks in the market. Stocks telegraph bring you the top five drone stocks to buy in 2021, which includes both commercial drone stocks and military drone stocks. Investing in stocks is simple but not that easy, so in this video, we will guide you on how investing in drone stocks will help your portfolio grow.   In more recent years, drone technology has grown, and the market has also expanded. In earlier days, drones were heavily used for military use only, but the technology is now available for commercial use as well.  Autonomy has the potential to revolutionize the way humans connect, protect, explore and inspire. For instance, Dubai is already planning to support aerial transportation. Soon we’ll see other cities adopting this model. Moreover, Amazon during the peak of pandemic delivered via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The future seems dominant for the drone companies. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:27- EHang Holdings (EH Stock) 2:48- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS Stock) 4:28- AeroVironment (AVAV Stock) 5:54- Boeing (BA Stock) 7:07- AgEagle (UAVS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DroneStocks, #Technology, #Investing
Top Five Drone Stocks To Buy In 2021 | Investing In Drone Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_iopKQevW4MM
Solar energy holds a huge chunk of market share in the renewable energy sector. With countries switching to renewable resources, solar power remains a leading segment for investment. We bring you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now in 2021. Renewable energy stocks have performed well this year compared to 2020. In this video Stocks Telegraph brings you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now. We picked the best solar stocks of 2021 for you guys to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are Canadian Solar (CSIQ), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and CleanSpark (CLSK) According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the share of renewable sources in the country’s power generation sector could double, expected from 21% to 42%, by 2050. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:35- Canadian Solar (CSIQ Stock) 3:31- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG Stock) 5:40- Enphase Energy (ENPH Stock) 7:08- Brookfield Renewable (BEP Stock) 8:39- CleanSpark (CLSK Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quotes- Canadian Solar: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CSIQ/ SolarEdge Technologies: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEDG/ Enphase Energy: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ENPH/ Brookfield Renewable: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEP/ CleanSpark: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CLSK/ ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SolarStocks, #CleanEnergy, #Investing
Top 5 Solar Stocks To Buy Now | Best Solar Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_nZFJ9IGxuzg
Are you ready for some AI stocks? Stocks Telegraph brings you the Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021. Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of the tech industry and the future belongs to AI. This breaks the way for Artificial Intelligence stocks in the long term. Artificial Intelligence has changed the way people live today. We also know artificial intelligence as AI. For investors looking to invest in booming fields in the tech sector, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are a viable play. There are some exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch for in 2021. Elon Musk, who is a leading figure in the tech industry, believes AI to be the future. However, he has some conservations on how AI can outshine all humans at all games. How about investing in AI stocks? For investors, it could be substantial as AI-based companies will grow bigger with time. ________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:50- NVIDIA (NVDA Stock) 3:57- GrowdStrike (GRWD Stock) 5:26- Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) 7:15- DocuSign (DOCU Stock) 9:00- ServiceNow (NOW Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI Stocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021 | Investing In Artificial Artificial Intelligence Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_9S7uWamQWLM
