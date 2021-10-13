Let’s Discuss The Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.60, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. TRIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.96, offering almost -19.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.05% since then. We note from Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TRIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Instantly TRIL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.93 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is 3.26% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIL is forecast to be at a low of $18.50 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.44 percent over the past six months and at a -24.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%.

TRIL Dividends

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.15%. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.07% of the shares, which is about 9.51 million shares worth $92.25 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 5.47% or 5.74 million shares worth $55.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.51 million shares worth $92.25 million, making up 9.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $39.19 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.