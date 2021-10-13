Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) were traded, and its beta was -2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.18, and it changed around $3.83 or 24.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $171.09M. KOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.45, offering almost -564.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.47% since then. We note from Koss Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 310.02K.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.18 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 457.56% year-to-date, but still up 19.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 2.24% up in the 30-day period.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.90%.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.35% of Koss Corporation shares, and 12.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.35%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 30 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.30% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $12.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.89% or 0.16 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $2.09 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 96300.0 shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.