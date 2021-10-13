IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A An Incline Of 49.63%

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $119.27, and it changed around $0.97 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.82B. INFO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $125.23, offering almost -5.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.07% since then. We note from IHS Markit Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

IHS Markit Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INFO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Instantly INFO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 120.80 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.77% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is -3.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFO is forecast to be at a low of $122.00 and a high of $137.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

IHS Markit Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.46 percent over the past six months and at a 12.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. IHS Markit Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 76.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.12% per year for the next five years.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 11 and January 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.92% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares, and 90.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.72%. IHS Markit Ltd. stock is held by 1,003 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 37.89 million shares worth $4.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.57% or 26.2 million shares worth $2.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.13 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.99 million shares worth around $899.71 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.