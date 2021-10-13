If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $562.33M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.46, offering almost -130.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.18% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.86K.

FTC Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.07 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -32.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -243.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $134.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 08.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.96% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 4.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.59%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 1.33% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $15.29 million.

Fidelity Balanced Fund, with 0.77% or 0.65 million shares worth $8.85 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.