If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.07 million shares of the Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $136.67, and it changed around -$2.8 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.23B. EA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.30, offering almost -9.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.4% since then. We note from Electronic Arts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Electronic Arts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EA as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Instantly EA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 143.58 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.83% year-to-date, but still down -5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is -5.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EA is forecast to be at a low of $148.00 and a high of $239.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.49 percent over the past six months and at a 15.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,240.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. to make $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%. Electronic Arts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -72.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.27% per year for the next five years.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 0.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares, and 94.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.53%. Electronic Arts Inc. stock is held by 1,485 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 23.12 million shares worth $3.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.68% or 21.87 million shares worth $3.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 8.09 million shares worth $1.16 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $855.09 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.