How To Invest In Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.51M. OTIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -294.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.59% since then. We note from Otonomy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.28K.

Otonomy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OTIC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Otonomy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is 13.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTIC is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -408.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -182.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Otonomy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.00 percent over the past six months and at a 63.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 691.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Otonomy Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50k and $53k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%. Otonomy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.40% per year for the next five years.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Otonomy Inc. shares, and 67.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.97%. Otonomy Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $16.11 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 8.57% or 4.86 million shares worth $10.83 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $7.05 million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $4.17 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.