HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $80.22 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.67, and it changed around $1.07 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.62B. HDB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.70, offering almost -14.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.23% since then. We note from HDFC Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

HDFC Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HDB as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HDFC Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Instantly HDB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.10 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is -2.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HDB is forecast to be at a low of $58.25 and a high of $80.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.45 percent over the past six months and at a 16.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.05%. HDFC Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 18.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 0.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HDFC Bank Limited shares, and 18.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.51%. HDFC Bank Limited stock is held by 763 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 35.7 million shares worth $2.77 billion.

WCM Investment Management, LLC, with 1.57% or 28.99 million shares worth $2.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 9.59 million shares worth $673.68 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $667.25 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.