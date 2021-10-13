GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s (GSAH): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 5.08 million shares of the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $937.46M. GSAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -66.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.6% since then. We note from GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

Instantly GSAH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.08 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) is -0.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

GSAH Dividends

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares, and 62.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.22%. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock is held by 124 institutions, with Ratan Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 4.22 million shares worth $43.85 million.

Graham Capital Management, L.P., with 3.13% or 2.35 million shares worth $24.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Principal Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $8.58 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.55 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.