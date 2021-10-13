GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.18, and it changed around $2.55 or 6.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.74B. GDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.67, offering almost -38.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.26% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.19 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still down -5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -8.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.86 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $216.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140.45 million and $153.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.30%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -720.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.57% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.10% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 88.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.86%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 5.51 million shares worth $198.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.90% or 5.2 million shares worth $187.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $66.23 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $60.04 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.