Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among NuCana plc Stocks (NASDAQ: NCNA)

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $0.26 or 11.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.96M. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.83, offering almost -222.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from NuCana plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

NuCana plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuCana plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$18.41 for the current quarter.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Instantly NCNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.88% year-to-date, but still up 15.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -3.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNA is forecast to be at a low of $5.08 and a high of $16.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -568.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

NuCana plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.02 percent over the past six months and at a 6.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.20%.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of NuCana plc shares, and 51.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.73%. NuCana plc stock is held by 40 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $22.16 million.

Capital International Investors, with 8.47% or 4.42 million shares worth $12.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $18.29 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $8.25 million, which represents about 5.71% of the total shares outstanding.