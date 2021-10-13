Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around $0.69 or 7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.51B. WIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -1.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.47% since then. We note from Wipro Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Wipro Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended WIT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 6 rated it as Underweight. Wipro Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Instantly WIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.64 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.88% year-to-date, but still down -0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is -6.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.48, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIT is forecast to be at a low of $6.47 and a high of $10.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Wipro Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.23 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wipro Limited to make $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Wipro Limited earnings are expected to increase by 14.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Wipro Limited shares, and 2.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.51%. Wipro Limited stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 14.86 million shares worth $116.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.25% or 13.58 million shares worth $106.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $57.37 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $37.92 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.