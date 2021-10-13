Future Outlook And BioLineRx Ltd. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.21 million shares of the BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.16 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.71M. BLRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -127.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.82% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.11K.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is -8.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -258.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.66 percent over the past six months and at a 59.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 15.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.69%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $2.06 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.48% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $2.95 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 21347.0 shares worth around $68950.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.