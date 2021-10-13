Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.17, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.26B. FOXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.80, offering almost -6.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.88% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Fox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended FOXA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Instantly FOXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.33 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 15.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOXA is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Fox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.81 percent over the past six months and at a -4.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 122.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.57% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Fox Corporation shares, and 98.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.36%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 777 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.07% of the shares, which is about 48.72 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.77% or 41.28 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 30.45 million shares worth $1.13 billion, making up 9.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.89 million shares worth around $330.26 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.