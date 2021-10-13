Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.5 or 6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.13M. FCUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.25, offering almost -189.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 97.7% since then. We note from Focus Universal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Instantly FCUV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.79 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 134.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is -37.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -93.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCUV is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 48.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.40%.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.41% of Focus Universal Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.