Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $15.91 In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.12, and it changed around $0.49 or 6.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.86B. EQX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.07, offering almost -60.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.34% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.04 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.21% year-to-date, but still up 11.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 5.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQX is forecast to be at a low of $7.80 and a high of $15.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.18 percent over the past six months and at a -5.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.76% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares, and 41.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.92%. Equinox Gold Corp. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.02% of the shares, which is about 33.12 million shares worth $230.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.46% or 7.39 million shares worth $51.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 15.08 million shares worth $104.84 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 12.99 million shares worth around $90.26 million, which represents about 4.32% of the total shares outstanding.