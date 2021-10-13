CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Stock Forecast 2021: $340.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $267.97, and it changed around $15.23 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.82B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $289.24, offering almost -7.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $118.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.93% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRWD as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 266.78 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.32% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -0.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $311.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRWD is forecast to be at a low of $264.00 and a high of $340.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.39 percent over the past six months and at a 74.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $363.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $399.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.90%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.57% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 06.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 70.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.04%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,268 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.13% of the shares, which is about 12.63 million shares worth $3.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.93% or 12.2 million shares worth $3.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.62 million shares worth $1.41 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $712.51 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.