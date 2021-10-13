Could Meredith Corporation’s (NYSE: MDP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37B. MDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.83, offering almost -0.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.56% since then. We note from Meredith Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.30K.

Meredith Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MDP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meredith Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) trade information

Instantly MDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.47 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 203.65% year-to-date, but still up 7.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is 41.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDP is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) estimates and forecasts

Meredith Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.77 percent over the past six months and at a -3.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $681.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Meredith Corporation to make $809.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.00%. Meredith Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 163.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.70% per year for the next five years.

MDP Dividends

Meredith Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.52 per year.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of Meredith Corporation shares, and 96.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.80%. Meredith Corporation stock is held by 271 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.80% of the shares, which is about 6.41 million shares worth $123.08 million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 10.98% or 4.45 million shares worth $85.5 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $68.1 million, making up 8.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $80.61 million, which represents about 6.67% of the total shares outstanding.