Could DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.75, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. DRH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.48, offering almost -31.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.51% since then. We note from DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DRH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

Instantly DRH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is -0.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRH is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.50 percent over the past six months and at a 130.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality Company to make $153.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.07 million and $59.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 205.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 160.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.00%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company earnings are expected to increase by -318.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -9.50% per year for the next five years.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.56% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, and 108.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.91%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock is held by 325 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 19.71% of the shares, which is about 41.5 million shares worth $402.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.88% or 33.44 million shares worth $324.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 14.04 million shares worth $126.93 million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 10.42 million shares worth around $101.06 million, which represents about 4.95% of the total shares outstanding.