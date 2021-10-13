Could Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.76 million shares of the Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.04, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.55B. CNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.59, offering almost -19.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.33% since then. We note from Centene Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Centene Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CNC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centene Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.62 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNC is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Centene Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.74 percent over the past six months and at a 2.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Centene Corporation to make $31.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. Centene Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -0.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.98% per year for the next five years.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Centene Corporation shares, and 93.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.00%. Centene Corporation stock is held by 1,117 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.59% of the shares, which is about 61.7 million shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.63% or 44.44 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16.78 million shares worth $1.07 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.39 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.